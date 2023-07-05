Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Columbus, NE
