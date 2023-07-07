Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Columbus, NE
