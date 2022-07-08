Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.