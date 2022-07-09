 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

