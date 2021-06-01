 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

