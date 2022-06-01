Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Columbus, NE
