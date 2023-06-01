The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.