The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.