Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Columbus, NE
