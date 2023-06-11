It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Columbus, NE
