The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Columbus folks should be prepared for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected …
For the drive home in Columbus: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. A few storms may be…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
For the drive home in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Tuesday.…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. The forecast calls …