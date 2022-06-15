Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.