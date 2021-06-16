Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Columbus, NE
