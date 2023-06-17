Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Columbus. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't lea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Ex…