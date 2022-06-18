The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Columbus, NE
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
