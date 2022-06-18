Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.