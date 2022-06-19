The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 101. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Columbus, NE
