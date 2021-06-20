The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thoug…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Columbus folks should be prepared for …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected …
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a …