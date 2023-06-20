The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.