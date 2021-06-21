 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

