 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 10:37 PM CDT until THU 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News