The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Columbus, NE
