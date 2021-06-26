Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Columbus, NE
