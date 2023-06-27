The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is …
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …