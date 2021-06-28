 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

