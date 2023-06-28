The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is …
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cloud…