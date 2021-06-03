Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 …
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the…
For the drive home in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.