The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's condi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. Seek…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions …