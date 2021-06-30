 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

