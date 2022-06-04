Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.