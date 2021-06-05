Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 …
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. The forecast calls …
For the drive home in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
For the drive home in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzling …
This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. I…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.