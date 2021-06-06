Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.