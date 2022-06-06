Temperatures will be warm Monday in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Columbus, NE
