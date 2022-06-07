Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions …
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 …
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see s…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.