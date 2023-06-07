Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to yesterday's cold front, Friday will be a little bit cooler and it's back to dry conditions. How long will we stay dry though and whe…
A good chance of rain today as a weak cold front works over the area. With the front stalling out nearby, the rain chance will linger into Fri…
A small chance of rain Wednesday and Wednesday night, but the better chance is expected Thursday when our next cold front rolls in. Find out w…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't le…