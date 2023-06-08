Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Columbus, NE
