The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Columbus folks should be prepared for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temper…
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. The forecast calls …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings…
For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will…
This evening in Columbus: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It should reach…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…