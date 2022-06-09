Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Columbus, NE
