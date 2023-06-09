Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. There is…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't lea…
A good chance of rain today as a weak cold front works over the area. With the front stalling out nearby, the rain chance will linger into Fri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…