Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Columbus, NE
