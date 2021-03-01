 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Columbus, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News