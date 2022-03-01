Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A -6-degree low is for…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low -1F. Winds NNE a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly clear. Low 11F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. The…
This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like …