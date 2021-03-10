Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Columbus, NE
