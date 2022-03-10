Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.