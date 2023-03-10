Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Columbus, NE
