Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Columbus, NE
