Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Columbus, NE
