Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.