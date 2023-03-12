It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Columbus, NE
