Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Columbus: Generally fair. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus will …
This evening in Columbus: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should …
This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Columb…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. Th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow,…