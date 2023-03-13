Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Columbus, NE
