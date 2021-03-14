Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 34 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.